‘At our club,’ Stuart Pearce said of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s fixture complaint.

Stuart Pearce, the West Ham United coach and a former England international defender, has clashed with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp over the crowded match schedule.

The Premier League and Football League are approaching a traditionally hectic period of matches, which puts pressure on squads.

However, concerns about player fitness and welfare have grown this season, with recent Covid-19 outbreaks resulting in a number of positive cases for players and matches being rescheduled at short notice.

Klopp maintained his views on the tremendous workload his players would face in the coming days after his team’s stunning triumph against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

“I have no objection to Boxing Day; it’s a fantastic game that no one wants to cancel,” he remarked.

“It’s only the 26th and 28th, and it’s impossible. It’s a farce that they continue to do it. Playing the 26th and 29th is not a problem – what is the issue?” Pearce was asked about the festive schedule by TalkSport (h/t Nottingham Post) on Thursday, and he stated West Ham have varied opinions about it.

“At our club, we don’t bother doing that (complaining about fixtures),” he remarked. “The game schedule is the game schedule. You’re aware that some teams are in a tough spot. It’s what it is, you know, two games in three days.

“We’ve been doing it since we were youngsters. I recall playing back-to-back games, one game one day and another one the next.

“It’s just the way it is. It’s not going to alter any time soon. Turning around and moaning about it doesn’t convey a good message to players, in my opinion. I’d rather simply get on with it and say, “Look, we’re in as good a position as anyone to deal with fixtures.”” Liverpool’s festive duty has already been lessened, as their Boxing Day meeting with Leeds United was postponed on Thursday due to an influx of Covid-19 cases for their opponents.

West Ham are currently scheduled to play Southampton at the London Stadium on Boxing Day, followed by a trip to Watford, who have already played Wolverhampton Wanderers. “The summary has come to an end.”