At New York Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid is the queen of the runway.

On Wednesday at New York Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid ruled the runway. On Wednesday, the renowned model strutted down the runway for the Proenza Schouler show in New York City, marking her first runway strut of the season.

Hadid is seen wearing a long-sleeved dress with a yellow and blue pattern attached to a black vest in photos and videos from the event. Her natural beauty shone brightly on the runway, where she was joined by other models dressed in vibrant outfits.

Emily Ratajkowski and Tommy Dorfman were among the other well-known celebrities who walked the runway in the brand’s spring and summer 2022 collection. Dorfman shared a photo of her strut at the outdoor show on her Instagram Story, showing herself and the other models standing still on the runway, wearing their fiercest looks. She wrote in her post, “Choose your fighter.”

Hadid, who shared footage from the show on her Instagram Story, couldn’t hide her excitement leading up to the big day when she shared photos from her shoots earlier in the morning. She captioned her photo, “Fashion month has begun.”

Every year, the New York Fashion Week attracts a star-studded crowd. Lori Harvey, Ciara, and Amelia Hamlin, who appeared in the Bronx and Banco’s Wednesday show just a day after her breakup with Scott Disick made headlines, were among the guests.

Amelia strutted down the runway in a pale blue cutout dress and Grecian-inspired footwear, according to photos from the event. The 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, who was a major head-turner at the fashion event, was praised for being able to step out in style after his tumultuous split from Disick.

A source told E! News, “Amelia seemed upbeat, not somber.” “She was tired from that show because it was so hot but looked really pretty and was excited to go to the next stop. She was really friendly to everyone.”