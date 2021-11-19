At national awards, a Liverpool takeout was crowned best in the North West.

The trophy was presented at the Bangladesh Caterers Association (BCA) awards ceremony earlier this month to Bhaji Indian Takeaway in Tuebrook.

The BCA represents 12,000 Bangladeshi eateries and takeaways in the United Kingdom.

Bhaji Indian Takeaway has been running for 22 years and serves a wide range of Indian cuisine, including main meals and starters, as well as English dishes to its clients.

Kormas, masalas, and bhunas, which come in a variety of meats, are among the most popular Indian cuisines.

Syed Ahmed, the chief chef at Bhaji Indian Takeaway, received the award on the occasion. “I’m incredibly happy,” he remarked in an interview with The Washington Newsday. I’ve been a chef for around 20 years and it’s my passion. I enjoy cooking for parties and frequently cook for large groups.

“I’m self-taught and have worked in a variety of settings, sharing my own thoughts.” Sometimes I think there might be a better way to accomplish something, so I try it out. I enjoy coming up with new, unique, and unique ideas.” 613 W Derby Rd, Tuebrook, L13 8AG is where you’ll find Bhaji Indian Takeaway.