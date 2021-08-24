At Liverpool’s Bar Cava, I had some of the strangest tequila flavors, including “roasted bean.”

Some claim you haven’t had a true night out in Liverpool unless you’ve visited the city center’s “world famous” tequila bar – especially if you’re a student.

Bar Cava on Wood Street has a wide variety of tequila shots to suit all preferences.

Given that I graduated at a time when all the bars were still closed and there were restrictions in place, I needed to make up for lost time.

So, on a Friday night, I enlisted the assistance of a friend and went over to get my hands on some of these shots I’d only heard about.

With over 30 flavors to pick from, I went with the most exotic ones I could find on the shelves, such as baked bean, chilli, gingerbread, as well as dandelion and burdock.

The bartender asked, “Are you sure?”

I wasn’t convinced at this point, and she didn’t seem to be either. As a result, I requested a glass of water to help me get through them.

At only £1.50 per shot, I decided to spoil myself and include a flavor I knew I’d enjoy: passion fruit.

I had to ask my companion if it was salt and lime or lime and salt, which I believe made it plain to the party standing next to us that we were not seasoned tequila drinkers.

There were no surprises in the flavors; they all tasted just how you’d expect them to.

I can almost taste the cooked bean in the back of my throat if I concentrate hard enough. Similarly, I believe the chilli would be enjoyable after a few additional beers on a night out.

The gingerbread tasted like Christmas, especially when coupled with the sweetness of the somewhat dry lime, which unexpectedly brought the flavor to life.

If I could give someone one bit of advise, it would be to avoid smelling them beforehand – it only makes things worse.

Dandelion and burdock are the most difficult for me to convey. You'll have to order it yourself to find out, but it had the same killer kick tequila.