At Joe Biden’s Inauguration, Lady Gaga wore a “Bulletproof Dress.”

Lady Gaga has disclosed that she wore a “bulletproof garment” to US President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.

In a video broadcast by British Vogue on Monday, the pop singer reminisced about her most famous ensembles throughout the years. She described several costumes, including the one she wore to the inauguration.

The Schiaparelli Haute Couture ensemble she wore that day, according to the Grammy Award winner who performed the national anthem at the momentous ceremony, had something unique about it.

In the video, she says, “This is one of my favorite things I’ve ever worn.”

“I wore this Schiaparelli design to the inauguration, and no one knows it, but it’s bulletproof.”

Daniel Roseberry designed her outfit, which included a structured blue fitting jacket and a crimson silk ball gown skirt. It’s unknown whether Lady Gaga wore a bulletproof vest underneath her outfit or if the dress was bulletproof in the first place.

The singer also mentioned her gold dove brooch, which had an olive branch in its mouth at the time. She claimed that she was wearing it as a peace gesture.

“I simply knew this was the correct item when I spotted that golden dove,” she continued.

“And I knew that, as an Italian fashion house, it was something that I really, truly wanted to do for my heritage as an Italian-American lady,” she said, “that I would be singing for President 45 to go and to welcome President 46 into office.”

Lady Gaga went on to talk about how she was taken to the microphone by Marine Capt. Evan Campbell before singing the national anthem.

“And I’ll never forget the conversation I had with this young man. I responded yes when he asked whether I was nervous. But, like a dove, fashion can occasionally give you wings “she went on to say

Lady Gaga told People magazine in January that performing at the inauguration was a “honor of a lifetime” for her.

“I wish to send an extended prayer out to all the people who live on this land,” she stated at the time, “that you will feel whole, that you will feel loved, and that we all work together in the cause of developing the cherished community.”