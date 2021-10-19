At JFK Airport, Kanye West wears a creepy Caucasian prosthetic mask.

Kanye West was caught wearing a creepy-looking mask on a recent outing, indicating that he is getting ready for Halloween.

For his cab trip from JFK airport in New York on Monday, the “Gold Digger” rapper was spotted wearing a prosthetic mask of what appeared to be a Caucasian lady. Eye shadow appeared to be on the mask.

West was wearing an all-black Balenciaga ensemble in the photos obtained by Page Six, which included a leather jacket, acid-wash pants, and calf-high boots.

He also donned a black glove with one hand and a cap with the word “Friendship” on it, which he supposedly obtained from the Berlin Atonal festival.

West, 44, was spotted wearing a standard-issue pandemic-compliant cotton mask and headphones before donning the prosthetic mask.

This was the second time in as many days that Kim Kardashian’s estranged spouse was seen dressed up for Halloween, according to the publication.

West was also caught in Venice, Italy, on Sunday wearing a strange light greenish-blue mask. At the time, the Yeezy designer was dressed in the identical Balenciaga ensemble that he wore to JFK airport.

According to the site, West’s affinity for wearing masks extends back to his 2013 “Yeezus” tour. In May, he was photographed wearing a religious-themed facial covering in California, and in July, he was photographed wearing a full-face mask with the Harley-Davidson insignia while attending a Balenciaga show.

Meanwhile, a judge in Los Angeles granted the rapper’s plea to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name, on Monday.

West stated in his declaration that he was changing his name for “personal reasons,” according to Deadline.

He released his eighth studio album, “Ye,” in June 2018, and his Twitter handle has been “Ye” since then. In the same year, the “Donda” singer recounted to Big Boy on the radio his feelings regarding the word “ye” and why it meant so much to him.

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most often used word in the Bible, and it means ‘you,'” says the author. According to the BBC, West said. “So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us,” says the narrator. It evolved from Kanye, which means only one, to simply Ye, which is a mirror of our good, bad, confused, and everything.” Merriam Webster agrees, but adds that it’s the plural version of “you” rather than the singular, and that it’s “today used primarily in.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.