At his Los Angeles mansion, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez host a food drive with children.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and their children shared holiday cheer by giving back to the community over Thanksgiving weekend.

On Sunday, Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, opened their Pacific Palisades estate in Los Angeles as a focal hub for a food drive in support of Rise Against Hunger.

Page Six stated that the couple was caught outside the actor’s home unloading a truck full of groceries, including 50-pound sacks of rice.

The “Justice League” star was photographed carrying multiple sacks of rice on his shoulders at the same time, dressed in a light blue button-down shirt and dark blue pants.

While wearing towering stiletto, the “Hustlers” actress also helped unload the truck and carried a few big bags of food and groceries into her boyfriend’s home. Lopez completed her look with a lightweight cream turtleneck bodysuit with long sleeves and gray pants, as well as a tidy ponytail.

Affleck and Lopez were joined by his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s two children Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, who he shares with her. Lopez’s 13-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Emme and Max, were also contributing and assisting their mother, according to the outlet.

Lopez is said to have returned to Los Angeles from Canada last week to spend Thanksgiving with Affleck. This October, she was in Vancouver filming the Netflix feature “The Mother.”

Lopez’s busy schedule, which includes a performance at last week’s American Music Awards, has been described as “intense” by an unnamed insider, according to People.

“It’s been difficult for her to be separated from her children and Ben. She is eagerly anticipating a brief respite.” Lopez and Affleck had a romantic date at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago cafe in Beverly Hills on Saturday after their Thanksgiving celebrations.

Affleck wrapped his arms around his fiancée outside the restaurant, according to images acquired by Page Six, while they waited for their car to come from the valet. He was hugging Lopez while holding a bottle of sparkling water.

Lopez closed her eyes and put her head on his chest, seemingly appreciative of her boyfriend’s thoughtful gesture. When they left the restaurant, they were also photographed holding hands.