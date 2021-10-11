At filming locations in Merseyside, you can buy properties.

Liverpool’s reputation as the “Hollywood of the North” was recently enhanced by the announcement of a new big film and television studio that is now open for business.

The studios, dubbed The Depot, debuted last week with the goal of bringing even more productions to the city.

Merseyside is already one of the most popular locations for filming both UK TV shows and big-budget movies.

Filming for programmes such as Sky drama Cobra, The Irregulars, The Crown, SIlent Witness, Netflix’s The Stranger, and Foyle’s War has taken place in the city in recent years.

In terms of movies, there’s a reel that includes The Fast and the Furious 6, War of the Worlds, Sherlock Holmes, and Captain America.

Actors frequently descend on the city’s Exchange Flags and Pier Head neighborhoods.

Croxteth Hall, Toxteth, New Brighton, and the area around the Birkenhead Tunnel have all been shown on the big or small screen outside of the city.

Many film sets come up on our doorsteps as a result of all of these productions coming to town.

If you buy a house in certain parts of Merseyside, you might as well be living on a movie set.

“TV shows and films attract enormous audiences and may be a terrific showcase for a community,” said Donna Lewis, Purplebricks Local Property Partner.

“Having popular primetime shows and international films choose Liverpool as a filming location is extremely beneficial to the economy and housing market.”

“Buyers have evaluated their priorities over the last 18 months, which is one of the elements contributing to Liverpool’s very dynamic, fast-paced property market.”

Here are five properties for sale near some of the city’s most recent filming locations:

Croxteth Hall is only a short distance away from this property on Crompton Drive.

This area has been the setting for a number of TV shows and films, most recently War of the Worlds.

It features a separate garage and a huge garden and is on the market for £260,000.

“Set in a beautiful location, this delightful two bedroom cottage, originally a three bedroom, gives superb living space renovated to a high degree with,” according to the advertising.

