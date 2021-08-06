At Everton, the truth about Alex Iwobi and Andre Gomes disproves the James Rodriguez legend.

Football has always been a game of opposing viewpoints, but this summer the Everton faithful had a wide range of thoughts.

For starters, Rafa Benitez’s selection caused a schism among supporters. Then there’s the transfer business with the Toffees.

While some have been encouraged by the arrivals of Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and Asmir Begovic, considering them as astute and savvy decisions, others have been concerned by the club’s thrifty expenditure, feeling the trio lacks the quality to propel Everton forward.

And then there’s James Rodriguez’s future.

The Blues have reportedly warned the 30-year-old that he is free to depart if they receive a reasonable offer for his services, with Rafa Benitez reportedly seeking to spend his £200,000-a-week pay elsewhere.

On one side of the discussion, Evertonians are sure that the playmaker must be kept, while on the other, it is considered that the Colombian does not play enough games to justify his continued presence.

However, speculation about his availability to play regularly for the Blues has built the narrative that he was rarely ready to play for the Toffees.

However, that is a bit of a misconception.

Of all, James did miss 15 Premier League games last season, and sure, he was permitted to return to his homeland before the end of Everton’s season, with European qualifying still a possibility.

The fact that he was photographed aboard a private plane before Everton’s season-ending match against Manchester City at the Etihad didn’t sit well with some.

He only appeared briefly in December during the busy holiday season, and he was absent for the full month of March.

When James was available, though, he made a significant contribution and was widely relied upon.

According to whoscored.com statistics, just three midfielders played more minutes than James last season, with the Colombian spending more time on the field than Andre Gomes, Tom Davies, and Alex Iwobi.

He was the twelfth most played player in an Everton side that had a total of 29 players at various parts of the previous campaign under Carlo Ancelotti.

James played in 23 games and logged 1,776 minutes on the field.

That’s a difference of 200 minutes. “The summary has come to an end.”