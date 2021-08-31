At Dolce & Gabbana Show, Diddy’s Twin Daughters Make Runway Debut With Half-Sister [Photos].

Sean Comb’s 14-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, as well as their half-sister, Chance, triumphantly debuted on the runway at Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion show in Venice, Italy, over the weekend.

The rapper, who goes by the stage name Diddy, expressed his appreciation for his little daughters, who performed among seasoned models on Sunday. On his Instagram Story, the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer expressed his joy by posting a series of photos and short videos.

Kim Porter, the mother of the twins, died of pneumonia about three years ago. Porter was discovered dead in her home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, on November 15, 2018, according to E! News.

Chance was created by Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Sarah Chapman, who worked in the fashion sector.

The twins can be seen arriving to the event in a gondola, wearing contrasting outfits, in an Instagram Story shared by the twins.

D’Lila donned a short light blue and white dress with a blue flower on her head, while her sister wore a dark blue and white dress with pink embellishments.

Chance arrived in a black, glittering gown with a crimson ribbon tied at the waist.

The twins shared images from the event to commemorate their foray into modeling. They wrote, “OMGGGG THIS IS LITERALLY A DREAM COME TRUE.”

“We’re ecstatic to have been invited to walk in the @dolcegabbana fashion show. Thank you for inviting us to participate in the event in Venice, Italy. And we’d want to express our gratitude to our father and his staff for their assistance in getting us through this incredible concert. “WE LOVE YOU GUYS AND THANK YOU,” the twins concluded, “and we hope to see you again soon.”

“Words can’t explain,” Diddy captioned the photo when he shared it. LOVE.”

Kimora Lee Simmons, Diddy’s longtime pal, reacted on the post, saying, “Okkk! I’m really proud of you, kids!”

More than 40,000 people liked the twins’ Instagram images.

Ciara, Jennifer Hudson, Kourtney Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez were among the A-listers that attended the event and witnessed D’Lila, Jessie, and Chance’s runway moments, according to E! News.