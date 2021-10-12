At Disneyland, Travis Barker shares a PDA-filled moment with Kourtney Kardashian [Watch].

Travis Barker shared a cute PDA-filled moment with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian at Disneyland on Instagram on Monday. Some internet users, however, were not pleased with the video.

The 45-year-old artist is seen carrying Kourtney while doing slow dance steps in the video. The 42-year-old reality star and model leaned in close enough for their foreheads to touch, then kissed her beau on the lips.

Kourtney wore a silver chain around her neck and a black long-sleeved sweater. She also had a small sling bag on her shoulder. She finished off her ensemble with black sunglasses and Minnie mouse ears.

Barker, on the other hand, was dressed in a black hoodie with matching black sunglasses.

The pair was standing near a pirate ship, with a massive skull in the background.

Barker captioned the video, “I want your skull.”

Netizens expressed their reactions to the video in the comments area.

“This is Disneyland,” one of them said, meaning that the location belongs to children and that they should act accordingly. Thousands of people liked the comment.

A single man emoji was used by another netizen to describe the individual who captured the video. Another Instagram user responded by expressing they “felt sorry” for the individual who made the statement.

Despite the negative feedback, some admirers praised the couple’s video.

“Omg this relationship makes me so happy Definitely the most interesting to look at,” said one fan.

Another admirer added, “I’ve watched this far too many times.”

Barker and Kardashian appear to have been spending a lot of time together recently.

Last week, Kim Kardashian released a snapshot of the couple, as well as her brother Rob Kardashian standing with Khloe Kardashian, during their dinner date.

Kim captioned the photographs, “Dinner with my favorite couples.”

Kourtney was featured in the March 25 episode of the TV miniseries “For Real: The Story of Reality TV” titled “Celebs: Just Like Us!” in addition to featuring on the hit reality TV series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” from 2007 to 2021.

Kourtney is also a part of the cast of “He’s All That,” a romantic comedy remake of the 1999 film “She’s All That.” Mark Waters directed the film, which also features Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, and Peyton Meyer.

On the other hand, Barker was featured in the “Powfu” music video, which was released on June 18.