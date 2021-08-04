At Crosby Beach, four persons were rescued after becoming stuck in the muck.

After being trapped in the muck at Crosby Beach this afternoon, four people had to be rescued.

Someone contacted 999 shortly before 12.30 p.m. today (Monday) after witnessing two persons unable to get off the beach.

Crosby lifeguards discovered them and were able to free them from the muck.

While rescuing these two victims, the Crosby Coastguard Rescue Team discovered two more people stranded in the mud and guided them to the shore.

Crosby Beach is described as a “mud hotspot” on the RNLI website.

“We don’t want to dissuade people from enjoying the coastline, but we want to ensure they are aware of the risks and do so safely,” Danny Jamson, Coastal Operations Area Commander (North West England and North Wales) with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, previously told The Washington Newsday.

“If you do get into difficulties, our advise is to remain as motionless as possible while calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard.

“According to RNLI statistics, the majority of individuals who get into trouble are locals who are out walking and enjoying the coast and are unaware of the dangers.

“Over the previous 12 months, there have been a number of rescues involving numerous services, including the RNLI, Coastguard, and Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service.

“In addition to these rescues, RNLI lifeguards have taken a number of preventative measures to educate people, talk them out of the danger, and provide safety advice.”