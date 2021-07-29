At CMA Summer Jam, Blake Shelton introduces his wife, Gwen Stefani Shelton [Watch].

Gwen Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton, is a proud spouse.

Stefani startled country fans on Tuesday when she appeared onstage with the 45-year-old country artist at CMA’s Summer Jam event in Nashville, Tennessee. The newlyweds sang their duet “Happy Anywhere” for the sold-out crowd at Ascend Amphitheater, which they married earlier this month.

As the crowd began to clap and cheer them on, Shelton took a break in the middle of his song to introduce his wife, “Gwen Stefani Shelton.”

Shelton, who was dressed in a black button-up shirt and trousers, and Stefani, who was dressed stunningly in a white dress and matching cowboy boots, then continued to sing while looking adoringly at one other.

The scene was captured on video and shared on Twitter by fans.

Twitter users couldn’t stop themselves from gushing over the adorable moment.

“They’re so adorable together!” says the narrator. I wish them all the best and hope they have a long and happy marriage. “Thank you sooo much what a fantastic atmosphere and singalongs feel like I would be there,” one fan wrote, while another fan wrote, “Thank you sooo much what a great atmosphere and singalongs feel like I would be there.”

“What a lovely couple. God continue to bless you both. “Keep the love shining,” said a third person. “True love is always in the right place at the right time! Another wrote, “Made for each other.”

“Thank you very much for sharing your knowledge! I can’t seem to get enough!” another supporter chimed in.

Stefani posted a snapshot of her white outfit on Instagram after the show, adding, “@blakeshelton next time I get to wear a gorgeous dress will u take a picture with me?” gx #picturetakerhater.” She also shared videos of herself and her 7-year-old son Apollo on her Instagram Story.

After a fan tweeted photographs of Shelton at the gig and said, “Apparently Blake Shelton spent his honeymoon growing hotter,” the singer voiced her support for her husband on Twitter. “That’s right, gx,” Stefani responded.

On July 3, Stefania and Shelton married in a backyard chapel on his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Forty of their closest friends and family members were in attendance, including Carson Daly, a fellow “Voice” star who performed the wedding.

According to People, Shelton and Stefani bypassed the conventional honeymoon because they are both busy with their own careers. Following their wedding, they promptly returned to Los Angeles.