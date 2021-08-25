At CinemaCon, Warner Bros. unveils the official title and trailer for ‘Matrix 4′.

The official title and first look of “The Matrix 4” were announced by Warner Bros. on Tuesday.

“The Matrix: Resurrections,” the fourth film of the trilogy, will see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

On Tuesday, the first trailer for the film was presented at the CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas. The festival began on Monday and will end on Thursday.

Reeves is seen chatting with a therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris, in the first scene of the film. The actor is shown in the trailer using his pre-Matrix identity, Thomas Anderson.

“Am I insane?” he inquired of the therapist. Harris’ character said, “We don’t use that word in here.”

In the next scene, Neo approaches Trinity in a cafe and asks, “Have we met?” They don’t seem to remember each other, based on the scene.

Later, with Jefferson Airplane’s 1967 song “White Rabbit” playing in the background, the actor is shown taking drugs and looking in the mirror. Neo can see himself as an old man in the mirror when the medicines take effect on his physique. Neo is asked to follow a woman with blue hair if he wants to learn the truth.

“After all these years to be returning back to where it all started… back to the Matrix,” Jonathan Groff, a new member to the franchise, says towards the end of the clip.

Reeves spoke about how the franchise has influenced his life before the trailer was shown at the event.

“The first Matrix made you feel like you were part of something bigger than yourself… The phrase “The Matrix altered my life” will be heard. ‘Thank you,’ I respond, ‘it altered my life as well.’

Also reprising their roles from the previous films are Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt.

Lana Wachowski directs the film, which he co-directed with his sister Lilly Wachowski in the first three chapters. The three films were also written by the brother-sister duo.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has previously been in “Quantico,” “Baywatch,” and Netflix’s “The White Tiger,” will also appear in “The Matrix: Resurrections.” The film will be released in theaters on December 22nd.