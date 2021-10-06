At Chanel’s 2022 Runway Show, Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in a stylish crimson ensemble.

Jennie Kim, Chanel’s global ambassador and a member of Blackpink, stole the show at the French luxury fashion house’s 2022 runway show in Paris. The K-pop artist and rapper dazzled in a crimson Chanel tweed ensemble on Tuesday.

The “Ice Cream” singer sat boldly in the front row at Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2022 catwalk show, rocking a magnificent dress replete with stacked necklaces and a red quilted bag, which she teamed with black bow sandal heels. Jennie’s smooth straight hair suited her style nicely.

Fans of Blackpink flocked to Twitter to express their admiration of the K-pop sensation’s Chanel runway appearance.

“I still can’t believe Jennie Kim looked so good,” says the narrator. A fan commented, “JENNIE FACE OF CHANEL #JENNIEChanelPFW @BLACKPINK.”

Chanel released a video on Tuesday showing the K-pop sensation appearing in a black and white themed teaser trailer with a tweed cropped top, a pair of shorts, and a cardigan as part of its promotional activities for its new collection. She completed her ensemble with black platform heels that featured the classic “C” insignia on the heel.

“In cinematic black and white, JENNIE assumes the role of both photographer and fashion muse for a first glimpse of the CHANEL Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection by Virginie Viard,” Chanel captioned the image shot by fashion photographer pair Inez and Vinoodh.

The Blackpink singer also starred alongside fellow Chanel muses Lily Rose Depp, Rebecca Dayan, Quannah Chasinghorse-Potts, and Alma Jodorowsky in another promotional video.

“Looks from the Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection featuring Lily Rose Depp, Rebecca Dayan, Quannah Chasinghorse-Potts, Alma Jodorowsky, and Jennie,” Chanel wrote.

Jennie posed for backstage selfies with “Twilight” actress Kristen Stewart at the runway event, telling Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), “I kinda[sic]am fangirling for her.” I adore her, and I’m overjoyed that I finally got to meet her.”

“As a performer, I never get to be in the crowd and feel that energy, so to get to be on the other side and see the beautiful models walking, it just brings back the energy that I’ve been missing for the last couple of years,” Jennie said in an interview with WWD about her desire to perform in front of a live audience.

Blackpink has not performed for a live audience since 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions but they held a 90-minute online concert, “The Show,” in January.

Jennie had previously stated her thoughts. Brief News from Washington Newsday.