At BFF Lauren Perez’s wedding, Kendall Jenner stuns in a barely-there gown.

Kendall Jenner, along with her other BFFs Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, attended Lauren Perez’s wedding in style. Jenner looked breathtakingly beautiful in a barely-there black outfit.

The three best pals snapped mirror photos after the ceremony, which the 26-year-old model shared on her Instagram story.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star looked amazing in a skin-baring black gown with triangular slots of cloth that covered areas of her midsection and chest while still revealing a lot of skin.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber’s stunning wife wore a gold sequined gown with an exposed shoulder.

With her hair in a sloppy bun, Hadid radiated elegance in a slinky blue and white marbled piece.

Jesse Jo Stark, who was dressed casually in what seemed to be a white tank top, joined the group.

Jenner and Bieber dance together in the second video while showing off their wedding outfits.

The four stunning females appeared to be on a girls’ night out, as they had no dates. Jenner has been dating NBA player Devin Booker for almost a year. Bieber has been married to Justin Bieber, a pop singer, for three years, and the couple just celebrated their third wedding anniversary at the Met Gala in 2021.

Meanwhile, Hadid has been dating Marc Kalman, an art director, for over a year.

Jenner is a well-known model who has worked for a number of well-known brands. She recently taken her design career off the catwalk as the creative director of online luxury fashion site FWRD, adding yet another feather to her hat.

Jenner will work with the FWRD team to curate brands available on the site, create personalized monthly edits, and propose marketing, activation, and partnership ideas as part of her new job.

“I grew up with a passion for fashion and have had the incredible fortune of working with some of the most talented individuals in the industry. I’m pleased to assist curate the site’s offering with new designers and companies as the Creative Director of FWRD “Last month, Jenner wrote in a press release.