At auction on eBay, a one-of-a-kind Chewbacca Star Wars automobile may be yours.

A fluffy automobile was reportedly spotted traveling around the streets of Southport.

A automobile costumed as the renowned Star Wars character Chewbacca has been spotted driving about the Merseyside town, attracting bids who want to purchase the one-of-a-kind vehicle.

The automobile, a 2009 Toyota iQ, has logged quite a few kilometers in recent weeks, since it has been used to collect funds for Derian House, a children’s hospice.

Live updates from a ‘large-scale’ fire around 051 in Liverpool city centre.

Perfect Portal, a legal firm business management organization, participated in The Great Big North West Tour 2021, a fundraiser in which the company built their own rally car and drove it 100 miles from Derian House in Chorley to Carlisle while completing a series of chores and obstacles.

The fundraiser, which was organized by Kingswood Homes, aimed to generate funds to support Derian House’s respite and end-of-life care for children and young people.

The winning team raised almost £30,000 for the hospice and is now auctioning the car online.

The auction is slated to end today (Monday, October 4), and the car has already received almost £2,000 in bids.

Click here to participate in the auction.

At the time of the fundraising, Yvonne Hirons, CEO and Founder of Perfect Portal, said, “When we heard about The Great Big North West Tour 2021 and its objective, we knew it was just up our alley and we had to get engaged.”

“We all enjoy a good challenge, so we figured this would be a wonderful way to put our ingenuity (and driving skills!) to the test.

“We want to raise as much money as possible for the wonderful Derian House Children’s Hospice so that they can continue to help children and their families throughout the North West.

“I’m very pleased of the Perfect Portal team for being so enthusiastic about competing, and I can’t wait to watch them compete with our custom rally car.”