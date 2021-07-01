At Asda, two men were fined thousands of pounds for not wearing masks.

On January 26, police stopped James Heckingbottom and Lee Round in separate incidents while on their way to Asda in Huyton to check for compliance with pandemic regulations.

Both males were discovered in the store without masks, despite the fact that Knowsley Council’s head of public health had already issued a warning when environmental health officials discovered a lack of social distancing measures and mask wearing in August 2020.

Officers observed Round, 33, of Lowbridge Court in Garston, “standing at the checkout paying for his purchases while without wearing a face covering” shortly before 4.30pm.

“Upon approach, I asked Round why he was not wearing a mask,” PC Daniel Parr said in a witness statement. He stated that he was exempt but did not elaborate on why.

“Round did not engage well with me and walked away, so I had to tell him I wasn’t finished speaking to him while trying to explain the constraints to him.

“Round seemed uninterested in what I was saying and claimed to have an exemption certificate at home.”

PC Parr refused to accept this response and informed Round that he would be reported for failing to cover his face in a designated area.

Later that day, PC Parr and PC Paul Bamber went to the business to confirm that customers were still wearing masks.

“Upon entering the business, I witnessed personnel directing individuals to wear face coverings, clear signs to make people aware of their requirement to wear a face covering, and indeed free face coverings for persons who may not have one,” PC Bamber said in a witness statement.

PC Bamber, on the other hand, noticed Heckingbottom, then 20, of Hurst Park Drive in Huyton, “walking towards us without any form of facial covering.”

When approached by PC Bamber, Heckingbottom – also known as Jamie Rogers – answered, “Oh, I’ll put it on immediately.” The summary comes to a close.