At Aintree, Wishing And Hoping won the Veterans’ Chase.

Wishing And Hoping (11-4) came from behind to win the Jewson Tool Hire Veterans’ Handicap Chase (Leg 8 of the Veterans’ Chase Series) at Aintree.

The Mel Rowley-trained 11-year-old continued the stable’s flawless record at Aintree when racing returned to the venue of the Randox Grand National.

Three previous winners at Aintree have come from the modest Shropshire yard, which combines point-to-point and racing under rules.

Wishing And Hoping made it four from four by winning the extended three-mile race by a comfortable eight-and-a-half lengths over Rolling Dylan under conditional rider Alex Edwards (10-1).

“The horse was initially with Alan King and he came to us for point-to-points,” said Paul, who was at Aintree with his husband and helper Rowley. We completed that, as well as a couple hunting pursuits, and my wife got the license.

“He was usually carrying enormous weights in point-to-points since he was 135-rated, carrying 12st7lb.” He also desired better terrain and the ability to roll.

“We’re thrilled to have found this path and to be here today. We knew it was Aintree when we saw it, and when I walked the course, I saw it was genuinely good undulating ground. The track is fairly sharp, and when they turn that cross fence, it’s four out, but it’s a beautiful day.

“If you try to settle him in behind him, he becomes pretty demoralized and sulky.” He had trouble jumping in the past, but he was fine there now.

“We’d have to pick our course a little bit because he wouldn’t want a Cheltenham in a muck.” However, we like our time here.” “We have a lucky record here,” he added. We’ve made it four out of four. We won the bumper on the same day that a little home-bred horse won two novice hurdles, and he finished fourth.

"In the yard, Mel has a professional license, and I watch after the points, so everything is done appropriately." There are 28 license boxes, and we plan to build a barn there, as well as 40 pointers, so it's a terrific deal."