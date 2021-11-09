At Aintree, Mac Tottie may attempt a double over the Grand National fences.

In the Unibet Becher Chase at Aintree Racecourse next month, Mac Tottie is entered to attempt a double over the Randox Grand National obstacles.

Last Saturday, the eight-year-old won the Betway Grand Sefton Chase under the trainer’s son, jockey James, for the sixth time over the famed Aintree hurdles for Welsh handler Peter Bowen.

And Mac Tottie was one of the 43 contestants revealed today for the 3m2f event on December 4th.

Bowen, who has four Topham Chase victories owing to Dunbrody Millar (2007) and triple star Always Waining (2010-2012), adores the unusual task, having also saddled McKelvey to a close second to Silver Birch in the world’s finest steeplechase in 2007.

And he disclosed that Mac Tottie may run in both next month’s feature over huge fences and the world’s best steeplechase on April 9 of the following year.

“Hopefully this will finish up being a National horse,” Bowen remarked after Saturday’s triumph. He is going to be OK. This season, we’ll have to wait and see. He will, however, have an entry.

“He may return for the Becher next month, but we’ll see how he is and chat with the owners first.”

The David Pipe-trained Vieux Lion Rouge, a dual Becher Chase winner, might go for a record hat-trick next month.

On his 10th run over the Grand National fences in April, the 12-year-old fell for the first time at the 18th fence, but he has already leapt more of the large obstacles, 250, than any other horse in history.

He could run again next month in the Becher Chase, attempting to become the first horse to win the race three times.

Jamie Snowden’s Hogan’s Height, another Grand Sefton Chase champion, is also among the contenders.

The 10-year-old was sixth behind Mac Tottie at the weekend after winning the Grand Sefton in 2019 and finishing 12th in the Grand National behind Minella Times in April. He might visit Merseyside once again next month.

Tom Lacey’s Kimberlite Candy, another Aintree regular, has a chance to win the Becher Chase for the third time.

The nine-year-old came in second place.