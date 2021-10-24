At Aintree, Allmankind wins the Old Roan Chase.

As racing returned at Aintree Racecourse, (9-4 favourite) won the Jewson Monet’s Garden Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase.

Dan Skelton’s five-year-old, trained by his brother Harry, dominated practically the whole race in the Grade Two feature at the Randox Grand National’s home track, eventually winning by a length over Itchy Feet (11-2). Midnight Shadow, trained by Sue Smith, finished a length and a half behind in third.

Allmankind’s main early target had been the Aintree feature, and he will return to the iconic Liverpool circuit in the spring for the Grade One Melling Chase over course and distance at the Grand National Festival.

He was a Grade One winner over hurdles as a juvenile, and he also ran well as a novice chaser last season. As a result, after warming up by placing third in his prep run over hurdles at Chepstow earlier this month, he had to carry top weight of 11st10lb in the Old Roan.

Allmankind took the lead under Harry Skelton, with Killer Clown and Itchy Feet trailing behind.

Midnight Shadow, ridden by Grand National winner Ryan Mania, came through to challenge those two as they faded away.

However, Allmankind fought valiantly up front to keep the challengers at bay, with Itchy Feet, led by Aidan Coleman, rallying brilliantly to finish second.

Skelton, the trainer, stated: “At the start of his existence, he was a tearaway, and that was what defined him. They eventually calm down, but it takes a certain amount of brains to figure out the best approach to race, as his experience has shown him. I’m quite pleased with him.

“At such a young age, winning a handicap out of novices is rather impressive. He’s racing a little differently now, but he did that at the end of last season at Ayr.

“He’s a great horse, and there aren’t many you can trust to race over hurdles two weeks ago and adapt back over fences with ease. Because he’s always on your side, he makes teaching horses simple and pleasurable.

“If we wanted to win, we needed to rush into him. And that was the case.” The summary comes to a close. “