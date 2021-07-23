At a traffic signal, taxi passengers leap out and assault a man in an Audi Q2.

Last month, a man was assaulted while waiting at traffic lights in Liverpool.

On Tuesday, June 22, the victim was a passenger in a friend’s Audi Q2 as it drove through Kirkdale on its way to town.

Around 11 p.m., the victim came to a halt at a set of traffic lights on Derby Road near Bankhall Street.

After then, a black Hackney cab pulled up alongside the Audi, and the taxi’s passengers confronted the man in the Audi.

Passengers from both cars exited, and a fight ensued, with the man being assaulted with an unknown sharp object, resulting in facial and neck injuries.

It was a ‘unprovoked attack,’ according to officers.

The suspects fled up Bankhall Street as the taxi sped away, and the victim returned to the Audi and was driven away.

The sufferer was transferred to the hospital for treatment, and his injuries are now being treated at home.

The cab driver has yet to be identified, and police are looking for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

“This looks to have been a wholly unprovoked attack that resulted in injuries and was a painful experience for the victim and his friends,” Detective Inspector Ben Dyer said.

“We want to speak to the taxi driver who fled, as well as anyone who witnessed the incident and may have captured it on dashcam, CCTV, or other devices, including descriptions of the guys or taxi details.”

Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, with the reference number 21000437676.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.