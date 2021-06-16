At a major event, Queen Elizabeth just subtly showed her support for Harry and Meghan.

People have been wondering for years how the queen feels about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the royal family’s drama. There have long been suspicions that Harry and Meghan made decisions without consulting the queen, such as when the pair sued for libel over speculations regarding their daughter’s name, Lilibet Diana.

The queen, on the other hand, may have just made a significant show of support for Meghan and Harry at a key event.

Despite the royal family’s turbulence, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle complimented the queen.

When Harry and Meghan first met, everything seemed perfect. The couple moved rapidly, getting engaged in November 2017 and arranging their wedding in less than a year. They married in May 2018, but reports quickly spread that Harry and Meghan were unhappy in their new role as married royals. Rather, the pair and the rest of the family were said to be at odds. The two officially stepped down in March 2020, and a year later, they sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a candid interview.

Despite their disagreements with the royals, both Harry and Meghan complimented Queen Elizabeth. Meghan said she speaks to her grandmother-in-law more now than when she was a royal member, and Harry said he speaks to her more now than when he was a member of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth may have simply expressed her support for Harry and Meghan in a subtle way.

Despite speculations that relations between Harry, Meghan, and the queen were strained, both Harry and Meghan have denied this. Despite the fact that Harry and Meghan will not be returning as working royals, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement earlier this year stating that they still have her full support. And now, she might have even just showed another, more subtle sign of support.

The queen reportedly wore her "millet" brooch to this year's G7 Summit in Cornwall, according to Marie Claire. The queen has a reputation for…