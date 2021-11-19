At a Knicks game, Selena Gomez kisses Cara Delevingne on the Kiss Cam.

During the New York Knicks game on Wednesday night, Selena Gomez kissed Cara Delevingne on the cheek.

Gomez, 29, and Delevingne, 29, were spotted together at Madison Square Garden for a Knicks game, when they had a nice kiss cam moment. They were seen seated next to each other at the courtside when they were displayed on the jumbotron in a video of the incident that was published online. The crowd chanted for them to kiss, and the duo chuckled as they stared at each other.

Delevingne made a joke and pointed to her lips before hiding her face with her elbow in a playful gesture. Eventually, the singer of “Rare” moved in and kissed the model on the cheek. The star of “Paper Towns” then kissed the camera.

Gomez wore a black turtleneck sweater dress under her camel trench coat on a recent outing with her boyfriend. Her outfit was finished by a pair of knee-high boots. Delevingne, on the other hand, wore an all-black ensemble with white sneakers.

Delevingne and Gomez have been pals for a long time. Because Delevingne is openly bisexual, they fueled dating speculations after vacationing in the French Riviera together in 2014. In response to the rumors, the pop singer stated that she was unconcerned.

Gomez told PrideSource, “Honestly, I enjoyed it.” “I didn’t mind since, for once, they weren’t talking about other people in my life, which was great.” Gomez continued by praising Delevingne for staying true to herself.

“But, to be honest, she’s fantastic and really open, and she makes me open as well. I didn’t mind because she’s so much fun and so daring, and sometimes I simply want that in my life, so I didn’t mind. It was fantastic “she went on.

Gomez revealed that she had doubts about her own sexuality at one point. For her, gaining a viewpoint on oneself is natural and beneficial.

When asked if her homosexual friends are envious of Justine Bieber, Nick Jonas, and Taylor Lautner, Gomez chuckled and said they are “more into it than I am.”

“Honestly! They are probably one of the reasons I went out on a couple dates. They just say, “Go! Go!” ‘No!’ I exclaim. They’re all about it, without a doubt “she continued.

In recent months, Gomez has been romantically linked to "Captain America" actor Chris Evans. Both of them have remained silent about the rumors.