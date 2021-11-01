At a Halloween party, Dylan Penn was caught kissing another girl.

On Saturday night in West Hollywood, California, Dylan Penn was seen kissing a mystery woman as she stepped out to celebrate Halloween.

The 30-year-old actress was pictured wearing a baby blue ensemble that had slim-fitting slacks with a satin strip down the leg and a matching belt. She is the daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright. She finished off her look with a sleeveless shirt in the same blue tone with a detachable white collar around her neck, black shoes, and a matching black purse worn crossbody.

One of the photographs showed her leaving a party with a white-encased phone in her hand.

Her unknown companion, on the other hand, was dressed in an orange attire with a pair of slacks that looked similar to Dylan’s. A flat-brimmed top hat and white Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers completed the brunette’s ensemble.

Dylan and her buddy appeared to be having a good time at the party, as they recreated Lloyd and Harry’s classic blue and orange outfits from the 1994 comedy “Dumb & Dumber,” starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels.

The brunette lady’s identity is unclear, as is whether or not she and Dylan are romantically involved. Dylan was sighted on the beach at La Serena in St. Tropez in August with her mother and a mysterious man who appeared to be her boyfriend.

At the time, photos of their bonding showed Dylan getting intimate with the mysterious guy while lying out in the sun. She was wearing a light blue bikini as she sprawled out on the beach with her claimed lover, who was dressed in a black shirt, black jeans, and sneakers before changing into white trunks.

Meanwhile, her most recent sighting was on Friday night, just after she visited the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. She was honored with the Rising Star Award during the event, which she attended dressed in a plunging crimson cocktail dress with art deco flares around the neckline, revealing her cleavage.

She appeared in the film “Flag Day,” directed by Sean, alongside her father earlier this year.