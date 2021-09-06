At a drive-in screening of ‘The J Team,’ JoJo Siwa kisses Kylie Prew [Photos].

On Friday, JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew debuted on the red carpet at a screening of “The J Team” in Pasadena, California, and shared a PDA-filled moment.

As the couple arrived at the Rose Bowl stadium for the drive-in event, Prew kissed the actress.

“Extra special love goes out to JoJo Siwa and her partner tonight,” one admirer wrote alongside photographs of the cute couple on Sunday.

The couple could be seen hugging and looking at the camera in one of the photographs. The couple kissed one other with a small smile on their faces in the second photo.

Prew wore a blue sweater with blank pants, while Siwa wore a pink and yellow blouse with a large matching bow on her head.

After the 18-year-old actress came out as a member of the LGBT community in January, this was Siwa and Prew’s first red carpet outing together. One month later, Siwa unveiled Prew to the public.

Siwa talked about her connection with Prew last week.

She told ETOnline, “I’ve had my mum my whole life, who’s always been right by my side and who I adore so much.” “You’ve been my rock for as long as I can remember. And, you know what I mean? It’s nice to have love and support in a different way… Having this love makes everything better.”

In June, the couple celebrated their five-month wedding anniversary. “You’ve transformed my life for the rest of my life,” Siwa remarked in an Instagram Story. Every day, I become fonder of you. Thank you for being the world’s best girlfriend.”

Last week on “Dancing with the Stars,” Siwa apparently disclosed the identity of her mystery partner. Siwa made a mistake when she said Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy would be her dancing partner in an interview with E”Daily !’s Pop.”

In addition, the actress will star in the Christmas film “Bounce.” Susan Johnson directs the film, which is based on Megan Shull’s novel.

“The J Team” launched exclusively on Paramount Plus on September 3rd.