At a Dodgers game, Jinger Duggar poses with her siblings Jana, Jason, and James.

Jinger Duggar recently got together with three of her siblings for some quality time.

After marrying her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, the “Counting On” alum, 27, relocated to California. However, three of her siblings — sister Jana, 31, and brothers Jason, 21, and James, 20 — recently paid her a visit in Los Angeles, where they watched a game together in the stands at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Jinger shared a snapshot of the two of them watching the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies from the bleachers on Instagram to commemorate their reunion. “Let’s gooooo Dodgers!” she wrote in the post, making it plain who she was rooting for.

In the photograph, the four siblings are all smiling. Jinger wore her new shoulder-length hair down to her shoulders, and both she and Jana wore Dodgers caps.

On her Instagram Story, Jinger shared more photos from their outing.

According to Us Weekly, she put a cursive “fam” sticker to their group photo, and a photo of her and Jana was captioned “Sister time.”

Jinger shared a panoramic video of the stadium, which was crowded with baseball fans, on another Story slide.

The Duggar family’s fans appeared to be as as ecstatic as they were about the reunion.

“It’s so much fun to be at the game with you! It’s wonderful to see you all spending time together! One fan remarked on her post, “You all look wonderful.”

“Many thanks for the photos!! It’s also wonderful to see Jana, James, and Jason!! I’m glad you all got to see each other!! All of them are missed… “I adore you!!” another remarked

A third follower said, “Beautiful family,” while another added, “Love this family.”

In 2019, Jinger and Jeremy relocated to Los Angeles. Season 10 of “Counting On” chronicles their relocation.

According to Us Weekly, Jeremy added, “This choice to come to Los Angeles came about when we were debating the decision for me to pursue further theological training.” “Life is always an adventure for us.”

During the season opener, the couple discussed their choice to leave Arkansas. The statement came as no surprise to most members of the Duggar family, who knew Jinger adored big cities.

Jinger commented at the time, “I’m incredibly excited about the decision to go to L.A.” “I’ve always imagined how nice it would be to live in a big metropolis. I enjoy being in the middle of things.”