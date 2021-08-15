At a charity event, Teresa Giudice and her boyfriend Luis Ruelas couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

Teresa Giudice and her boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas attended a charity event in New York this week, and the couple appeared to be in love as they couldn’t take their hands away from each other.

According to Us Weekly, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 49, and the businessman, 47, were photographed at Maimonides Park in Manhattan on Thursday for a baseball game benefiting Maimonides Medical Center.

The New Jersey Housewives took against the Maimonides All Stars in this game.

Ruelas was not only come to support his girlfriend, but also to take part in the game. However, an eyewitness informed the site that the two were inseparable in between rounds.

The eyewitness was cited as saying, “Louie and Teresa were inseparable.” “When they weren’t on the field, they’d stand next to each other on the sideline and touch one other, holding hands all the time.”

Ruelas was regularly observed placing his arm around his girlfriend during the charity event, according to the informant. They “would give each other a short kiss on the lips” when it was time for them to play.

Giudice and Ruelas must have kissed each other more than ten times throughout the night, according to the insider, because they scarcely left one other’s side and were quite clinging to each other. “It’s clear Louie and Teresa are head over heels in love,” the person continued.

When her lover was able to perform a flawless hit, Giudice was ecstatic. She even posted a video of Ruelas’ remarkable performance on Instagram, referring to him as “my sweeper” because he hit a home run.

In the video, Giudice couldn’t contain her joy as she screamed, “Yes Louie!” after Ruelas was able to hit the softball with the bat. Louie, yes! “Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!” Before concluding the recording, the reality star showed the crowd’s favorable reaction from the bleachers.

The couple, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in July, has taken their relationship seriously, as evidenced by their regular postings on social media of their dates and tender moments. Dolores Catania, Giudice’s co-star, told Us Weekly in May that she wouldn’t be surprised if the two married.

