At a baseball game, Jessica Simpson and her daughters Birdie and Maxwell show their support for son Ace.

Jessica Simpson is one ecstatic mother. At a recent baseball game, the multi-hyphenate mogul shared a selfie of herself and her two daughters showing support for her son Ace.

Simpson was photographed wearing a brown long-sleeved blouse and dark blue trousers in the photo, which was shared on Instagram on Tuesday. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of bright boots and what appeared to be a sling purse. Birdie, 2, and Maxwell, 9, were both sitting in camping chairs while she stood behind them.

Birdie, her youngest child, was also seen eating snacks while wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey. Meanwhile, Maxwell, holding a popsicle in her left hand, smiled sweetly at the camera.

Simpson captioned the photo, “Watchin’ Ace pitch in paisleys and grubbin’ on pineapple pops #MAXIDREW #BIRDIEMAE.”

The “I Think I’m in Love with You” singer previously gushed about how “naturally gifted” her 8-year-old kid Ace is at baseball, which she shares with husband Eric Johnson. Ace had been named a “All-Star” player, she disclosed in an Instagram post in May.

“When Ace was still in my womb, I assured everyone and anybody who would listen that he would rule a baseball field when he was old enough, and that he would almost certainly never put the bat down…

So far, my instincts have proven to be correct,” Simpson stated.

“This kid is naturally gifted, laser-focused, instinctual, hits home runs, pitches strikeouts, and owns his confidence with a humble grin.”

“All of this was to say, ‘Congratulations, Ace Johnson, on being named an All-Star!!!’ Bud, you’re going to have the best summer ever! Every week, you make this family so proud by owning your gift and love of baseball!’ She added, “#ACEKNUTE.”

On June 5, the singer and actress revealed to her over 5 million Instagram followers that her son Ace had hit a home run in the championship game.

“At the end of the game, my baseball stud hit a home run against an unbeaten team to win the championships. He said he saved the hit until that exact moment to catch the team off guard. If I do say so myself, it is athletic mindset… Simpson added, “and he’s just 7.”

The reality show "Nick and Jessica: Newlyweds," which aired from 2003 to 2005, made Simpson famous.