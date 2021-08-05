At 8 a.m., students throw a party on the roof, keeping the neighbors awake once more.

Residents in Liverpool’s Wavertree neighborhood have been complaining about noise, partying, and anti-social behavior for months, with the last few weeks of term in May and June being particularly problematic.

Local people have been frustrated by the significant number of Houses of Multiple Occupation in and around Wavertree, notably in the Picton and Dales portions of the ward.

While locals usually look forward to a break from student activity during the summer months, it appears that some have arrived early this year.

Residents in Picton’s Langton Street neighbourhood reported being kept awake last night by loud students who were conversing, drinking, and partying into the early hours.

The students then moved their party to their house’s roof at around 8 a.m., as their neighbors were leaving for work.

“We had been woken up lots of times in the early hours,” one resident, who did not want to be identified, claimed. They were simply being really loud, going in and out of houses, and the noise was simply bouncing throughout our terraced street.

“They were still on top of the rood this morning at about 8 a.m., chatting incredibly loudly – you can hear every word from the houses around,” I said.

“It feels like it hasn’t stopped this year; there have been a lot of parties from past residents, and then new students have pretty much moved in right away – we usually get at least a couple of months off.”

“They don’t have any classes or lectures, so they just seem to be partying a lot.”

“They were roaming the streets between 3 and 7 a.m. and then they took their party to the top of their HMO, so we all have to hear every word,” another resident complained.