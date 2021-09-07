ASOS has announced the introduction of two special Christmas advent calendars for 2021.

Before the formal debut this week, ASOS has revealed what will be inside its Christmas 2021 advent calendars.

Today, September 8, the fashion and cosmetics shop will release two advent calendars for men and women.

The ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Calendar (£75) is billed as “the ultimate indulgence.”

The Coral will perform in Liverpool as part of a new UK tour in 2022.

With brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, and MAC providing lauded cosmetics, cult skincare, and haircare heroes, counting down the festive season has never felt so fantastic.

Plus, it’s a steal: the calendar is worth more than £280 when you add together everything it contains.

ASOS has hidden golden tickets throughout 36 advent calendars to amp up the seasonal excitement, and each lucky finder will receive a great hoard of face and body favorites to kick off the new year in style.

Each calendar is 100 percent recyclable and comes in an ASOS tote that can be used multiple times, making it friendlier to the environment.

The ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Calendar comes with a tie-scarf and features the following:

Caudalie Vinoperfect Serum is a serum developed by Caudalie (10ml) Take The Day Off Balm by Clinique (15ml) Hydrasolution Sheet Mask by Dr Jart Dr. Paw Paw Rich Mocha Tinted Multipurpose Balm (25ml) 200ml Elemis Soothing Apricot Toner Advanced Night Repair Serum by Estee Lauder (7ml) Mini Warm & Blushing Eyeshadow Palette by Iconic London OLAPLEX No.3 Hair Perfector and Mini Nail File Le Mini Macaron Nail & Cuticle Oil (10ml) (30ml) Squalane derived entirely from plants is the most common type of squalane (30ml) Blackmail Sleek 12 Hour Liner Kohl Pencil All Nighter Primer by Urban Decay (5ml) This Is How It Works: Body Cocoon for Deep Sleep (100ml) Drink Up Intensive Mask by Psychic Sisters Aventurine Gua Sha Origins (75ml) The Power of Beauty Argan Serum (30ml) with Invisibobble Mini Comb You fascinate me. Whirl We Are Paradoxx 3 IN 1 Conditioner – Sprunchie Mac Lipstick (3g) (30ml) Glycolic Acid Glow Polisher Revolution (100ml) Egyptian Magic All-In-One Skin Cream is a multi-purpose skin cream that can be used for (7.5ml) Dainty Styles False Lash by Primalash (Vegan) Champagne Gold Ciate Wanderwand Liner D60 Boxed Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream (7ml)

When the calendar is released on September 8, you may get it here.

The ASOS Grooming 12 Day Calendar (£40) is jam-packed with skincare, haircare, and self-care items that are sure to elevate any grooming regimen.

There will be refreshments. “The summary has come to an end.”