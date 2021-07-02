Ask an expert: My unborn child has a cleft lip; what causes it and how may it be treated?

My 18-week ultrasound revealed that my kid had a cleft palate. What causes this, how will it effect my child, and is it treatable?

“The construction of the top lip occurs in three sections during face development in the womb,” says craniofacial expert Dr Peter Mossey, a medical advisory board member for the children’s cleft charity Smile Train (smiletrain.org.uk). Most of the time, these parts will connect from the nose down. However, if this pattern is disrupted, the infant may be born with a cleft lip.

“A cleft lip may be associated with a cleft palate, which is a gap in the roof of the mouth caused by a developmental fault in which the two sides of the palate fail to fuse at the midline. On an 18-week scan, a cleft of the lip is considerably simpler to detect than a cleft of the palate.

“A cleft lip might have a little gap on the upper lip or a large gap that extends to the nose. A cleft palate can be as minor as a gap in the uvula (the small protrusion that hangs from the soft palate’s end) or as large as a gap that spans from the uvula to the front of the baby’s gum.

“A cleft lip and/or palate can cause problems with eating, speaking, hearing, and breathing if left untreated, thus it’s critical that newborns born with cleft receive treatment as soon as possible.

“Babies born in the United Kingdom with a cleft lip and/or palate have access to NHS treatment and will be sent to a multidisciplinary cleft team as soon as the defect is discovered, whether via ultrasound or at delivery. This group will work closely with new parents, providing them with support and information.

“Cleft lip surgery is normally performed when a newborn is three to six months old. Between the ages of nine and twelve months, a cleft palate is healed. However, due to problems, the child may need more procedures during their life.

“Feeding, surgery, and speech are all parts of cleft care. (This is a brief piece.)