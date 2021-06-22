Ask a doctor: Why aren’t anaesthetics administered to women when they get their coils fitted?

Naga Munchetty is the most recent celebrity to speak out about the “excruciating” pain she felt when getting her coil implanted.

The television presenter told BBC Radio 5 Live that she passed out twice while having the contraceptive device implanted and that she was not given anesthesia at any point. The procedure, she claimed, was “one of the most horrific physical sensations I’ve ever had.”

“I have friends who have had very similar situations, and I have friends who have had no problems at all,” she explained. This isn’t about the coil; we already know it’s safe and effective. This is about how we think about women’s health and discomfort in general.”

Munchetty was motivated to write about her experiences after reading an article in The New York Times by Caitlin Moran, in which she detailed being provided Lucozade instead of anesthetic after having an intrauterine device (IUD) placed. “All we need is basic pain relief,” she wrote. I’d like to make a request on behalf of the team right now.”

“There are essentially two types of coils that are available for contraception: there is the hormonal coil, which contains the hormone progestogen, and there is the copper coil, which essentially contains copper,” says Dr Melanie Davis-Hall, medical director at contraception review platform The Lowdown. Both are extremely successful strategies for avoiding pregnancy, with a success rate of 99 percent [when used correctly]. They last for years, so if you get them installed frequently, you won’t have to worry about them for a long time.”

According to a recent poll conducted by The Lowdown, 23% of women claimed their coil fitting experience was either “bad” or “awful,” while 54% said it was “very good.”

“Having an IUD fitted is uncomfortable, crampy, but generally manageable for most women,” Davis-Hall continues, “but for reasons we don’t fully understand, some people find it terribly painful.” It’s “difficult to examine since it’s so unexpected” whether a person would suffer intense pain or not.

“You’ll generally be recommended to take over-the-counter pain medication before you go in,” Davis-Hall explains during a standard session. (This is a brief piece.)