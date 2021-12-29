Ashley Park, star of ‘Emily In Paris,’ is grateful for her role as BTS’ RM, and V likes her ‘Dynamite’ cover.

Ashley Park is overjoyed after BTS’ RM and V praised her for her explosive “Dynamite” cover in the first episode of Season 2 of “Emily in Paris.”

Park sang the chart-topping song in front of a cheering audience inside a local drag club in the second season of the series, which premiered on Netflix on Dec. 22. The actress sung and danced to BTS’ first all-English hit, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020, with half of her body dressed in a man’s suit and the other in a semi-nude attire adorned with feathers and stones.

“Le Dame Pipi ‘Dynamite’ cover for @emilyinparis!” Park captioned a video of her performance on her Instagram page on Friday. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK I’m still pinching myself for getting to sing as Mindy in my fave #bts @bts.bighitofficial song! But I couldn’t possibly claim credit for everything, so here’s my novellll of thanks to #btsarmy and the behind-the-scenes army who made this moment possible.” V, or Kim Tae-hyung, gave Park his stamp of approval and even published a clip of her performance on his Instagram page on Tuesday, captioning it with two heart emojis.

BTS’s leader and primary rapper, RM, who is presently quarantined at home after testing positive for COVID-19, also released a snippet of the cover on Instagram Stories. After the words, “Ice tea and a game of ping pong,” he could be heard giggling and exclaiming, “Ha!” “‘Wow,'” he added as a caption to the photo. “His Giggles!! he’s loving!!!” wrote a fan after saving a copy of RM’s Instagram Story and resharing it on Twitter. Park afterwards thanked V and RM for appreciating her performance on Instagram Stories. The 30-year-old actress even admitted that her favorite boyband enjoyed her cover and that it made her want to cry. She also mentioned that she has a Korean mother and that she is honored to play the song.

“I’m speechless that BTS members have shared @emilyinparis’s ‘Dynamite’ performance.” “I have so much admiration for @bts.bighitofficial for what they do as musicians and especially as Koreans on a global scale… so singing their song was a gift enough,” she explained. “Taehyung and Namjoon, I’m very glad you appreciated this cover as much as I enjoy listening to your music and getting to know you.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.