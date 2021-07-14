Ashley Monroe will undergo chemotherapy after being diagnosed with blood cancer.

Ashley Monroe, a country singer, announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, a rare type of blood cancer, and that she would begin treatment this week.

“Gratitude. I’m overcome with thankfulness at times like these. @genajohnson507. delivers flowers on a weekly basis. When we had to cancel our Florida trip, we were enjoying a staycation in Nashville,” the 34-year-old singer wrote in the caption.

“The day I found out, I was sitting with my sisters,” she recalled. “Having John [Danks] be my rock and the best father to Dalton, as well as being surrounded (and prayed for) by the best friends (and family and manager) I could possibly imagine.”

Monroe posted a series of images on Instagram, including one in which she can be seen carrying flowers from producer Gena Johnson. In the following photographs, the singer can be seen spending quality time with her 4-year-old son Dalton William, husband John Danks, and those close to her.

During a regular lab test a few months back, her doctor realized she was “anemic,” according to the singer. She explained, “I was like, FINE, I’ll just double up on cheeseburger patties, take some additional vitamins, and call it a day.”

The star of “Hands on You” then described how the doctors arrived at their conclusion. “Well, my red blood count kept dropping, and they discovered that my iron/b12/folic acid levels were fine. “To make a long story short, they did a bone marrow biopsy, (ouch), and VOILA… a rare type of blood cancer called waldenstrom macroglobulinemia,” she stated.

She explained, “It’s causing my body to be quite significantly anemic, and I can feel it.” “So, chemo begins tomorrow. It appears to be such a pessimistic statement. Until I turn that gloomy feeling around and realize, “Wow, I’m glad I have a disease that is VERY manageable.”

The singer went on to express her gratitude, saying, “There IS a medicine that genuinely helps to fight what is causing harm to my body.” THANKFUL for friends and family who have rallied around me, praying, giving flowers, and allowing me to lean on them during this strange time in my life.”

She ended her post by pleading with supporters not to offer her any unwanted medical advice or comments. “I did my research and had wonderful Vanderbilt doctors, so I weighed all of my options…” Monroe went on to say.

