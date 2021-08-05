Ashley Judd’s Health Update [Video]: The Actress Goes Hiking In The Swiss Mountains

Ashley Judd’s injuries hasn’t stopped her from doing what she loves: trekking.

Judd reported on Instagram how she was recovering from her injury five months and three weeks after she was involved in an accident in the Congolese rainforest.

“Dear Friends, I offer this update with reverence and calm amazement. I walked again today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, and in style! On Sunday, the actress shared a photo of herself hiking in the #SwissNationalPark on Instagram. She also released a brief video of herself trekking in Switzerland’s Swiss National Park.

The star of “High Crimes” explained how the trekking excursion aided her recovery.

“Stepping inside, I felt at ease, wearing my natural clothing of self, and at ease in my spirit. My leg and foot performed admirably. She said, “I confidently walked up hill on rough ground for an hour and then came down cautiously and easily.”

During a trip to the Congolese rainforest in February, the 53-year-old actress sustained a “major catastrophic” leg injury. According to E! News, Judd went to the Amazon with a group of experts who were investigating an endangered primate species.

The “Good Kids” actress says she was gravely hurt after tripping over a fallen tree in an Instagram live discussion with Nicholas Kristof of The New York Times in February.

Judd then detailed her 55-hour ordeal, which she described as “very traumatic.” She claimed she had to be carried back to the tent in a hammock by her “Congolese brothers.” Due to the anguish, she spent many hours “howling like a wild animal” and biting down on a stick.

The actress said she was recovering well in an Instagram message on Sunday, thanking everyone who had assisted her during the trauma.