Ashley Judd is on the mend following a hiking accident in the Congo Rainforest.

Ashley Judd appears to be recovering well from a leg injury she sustained while hiking in the Congolese rainforest seven months ago.

Judd skipped the crutches and was simply wearing a brace on her right leg at a Red Sox game in Fenway Park in Boston, in what was her first public appearance since the injury. On Tuesday, the actress from “Good Kids” shared photos and videos on Instagram to mark the event.

“It was so pleasant to take a break from the stresses of the world on a summer evening to see the @redsox play #baseball at the classic and nostalgic @fenwaypark.

My Papaw Judd coached Little League, so I grew up with the game. I have all of my father’s newspaper clippings because he was a fantastic player. I listened to the #cincinattireds on his transistor radio with my Papaw Ciminella while reading the prior game’s box score in the Ashland, KY newspaper,” Judd captioned her Instagram image.

“I’m inside the #greenmonster, and I’m astonished to discover scratches on the wall where someone kept count of #tedwilliams home runs….so cool!” Thank you, #redsox, for assisting us in creating some very precious family memories!,” she said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Judd was escorted to the game by her father and her partner.

The 53-year-old actress makes her first public appearance months after an accident in which she suffered a “major catastrophic” injury to her right leg while visiting the Congolese rainforest with a group of researchers studying an endangered species of apes in February.

“There was a fallen tree on the trail that I didn’t see, and I had a very powerful stride going, so I simply fell over it, and I knew my leg was broken as I was breaking it…

In February, she claimed in an Instagram live chat with The New York Times’ Nicholas Kristof, “I knew the DNA of what an evacuation from the jungle implies it was kind of deep in my consciousness.”

Judd assured her supporters she was doing well by releasing a video of her hiking in the Swiss Alps in early August.

"I walked again today, five months and three weeks after the injury in the Congolese rainforest, and in style! I went for a hike in the #SwissNationalPark. As soon as I walked in, I felt at ease, wearing my natural clothing of self, and at ease in my spirit. "My leg and foot worked perfectly," she said.