Ashley Iaconetti, star of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ is expecting her first child with Jared Haibon.

Ashley Iaconetti and her husband, Jared Haibon, of “Bachelor in Paradise,” couldn’t contain their joy when they announced that they are expecting their first child in February of next year.

The couple, who married in Rhode Island in 2019, shared the happy news in a live broadcast on Amazon on Wednesday. Haibon stated during the live video that they have been trying to conceive for the past seven months. He couldn’t believe it when Iaconetti informed him she was pregnant because they had missed her ovulation period that month.

“We were so fantastic at being on track with ovulation until one day when we didn’t, and that’s when she got pregnant,” Haibon explained.

The reality TV pair is scheduled to see a doctor next week to learn the gender of their baby. Iaconetti’s pregnancy is in its tenth week.

“We’re ecstatic. I can’t wait to be a father and have a child,” Haibon continued.

If it’s a boy, the pair has already decided on a name, but if it’s a girl, they haven’t yet.

“It’s claimed that the first moment you hold your baby, you’ll fall in love with it,” Haibon remarked.

Iaconetti continued, “I hope someone could give me a taste of how that feels.”

The pair also shared a video of their pregnant journey on Haibon’s Instagram page on Wednesday. Since then, the video has received over 42,000 likes.

According to People, Haibon announced in February that he and his wife were actively attempting to conceive a child.

“We’re going to try to let the chips fall where they may,” says the group. Because, you know, we’ve been informed it could take a long time,” he told the publication.

Haibon added in the Amazon live broadcast that he is attempting to understand more about pregnancy and that he is “growing up” as a result of it.

“We’re really grateful that it only took us seven months…you know, so many people try for years…

and it’s a pain,” he said.

Last August, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.