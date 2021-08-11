Ashleigh, a contestant on the 2021 season of “Bachelor Australia,” explains how she escaped a cult.

Three years before she became a candidate on Australia’s “The Bachelor,” Ashleigh Freckleton says she left a cult.

Freckleton stated in an interview with Australian news outlet Mamamia that she pondered moving to India to study yoga in 2018, when she was just 25 and living in London. During that time, she was pushed to join a European-based yoga school by a friend she characterized as “charismatic.”

“Eventually, he said, ‘Look, instead of travelling to India, come to Romania and live among all the yogis for a month.’ The 28-year-old speech pathologist told the newspaper, “It’s one of the only actual schools that teaches real yoga with a real guide.”

Freckleton followed the counsel of his friend and traveled to Romania a few months later. However, she said that when she arrived at the “school,” she was compelled to take a vow not to speak about what happened in the program. She also said that she was forced to strip down and proclaim her love for the leader, whom they referred to as “Him.”

Freckleton stated that she had already realized the arrangement was unsuitable at the time, but that she couldn’t bring herself to leave.

“Even though my body is screaming at me that this isn’t right, I’m shaming myself by telling myself, ‘It’s your ego.’ You must spiritually develop. You have to push through and keep going,’ she said.

For the next few months, she was allegedly subjected to courses on Freemasonry propaganda, conspiracy theories, and anti-vaccine rhetoric, as well as spirituality training, according to the reality star.

Participants were also expected to engage in sexual behaviors with one another and watch pornography, according to Freckleton.

She was flown to Paris when she was ready to complete the program, where she was allegedly told to engage in a sexual act with the program leader, which she declined.

“If you complete the initiation, they offered you the entire world at your feet. And they argue that if a woman is given the chance and refuses, she is obstinate, foolish, and superficial,” she told Mamamia.

“I felt like I was losing touch with reality,” Freckleton continued. It felt as if [the leader’s]claws were clutching at my brain and yanking it out from under me. Because I was so terrified, I had to write notes to myself in my diary, telling myself to stay lucid.”

Freckleton stated that she negotiated her way out of the “school” for days afterward. Brief News from Washington Newsday.