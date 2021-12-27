Asda customers are’stocking up’ after the price of ‘festive sweets’ was reduced to 30p.

Customers were overjoyed when Asda dropped the price of many “festive delights” to 30p.

After the Christmas break, the retailer reopened today, and many customers will be thinking about stocking up for the New Year.

If you haven’t gotten your fill of Christmas chocolate and cookies, Asda has reduced the price of a number of items to just 30p.

A large 90g block of orange Aero, packs of Terry’s White Chocolate Orange Minis, pouches of Gingerbread Munchies, McVitie’s Milk Chocolate Digestives in Gingerbread and Mince Pie flavors, and Orange and Cranberry flavoured Jaffa Cakes are among the items on offer.

Instagram

Cadbury White Christmas Collection boxes, which feature four large festive bars for £2 instead of £3.50, and Galaxy Cake Bars in Salted Caramel flavor for 50p instead of £1 were also sighted at a discounted price.

“Lots of seasonal treat bargains noticed today in Asda!” wrote Instagram user newfoodsuk, who posted photos of the reduced products.

More than 200 people commented on the post, and it received over 4,000 likes.

Amberk 92 “Get the goodies in!” I yelled to a pal. “I need to stock up on the aero haha,” Peppermintgreens commented.

“Better head to my local Asda sooner rather than later for the bargains,” Instamatthew2021 commented.

“Omg omg omg,” Londonist2013 exclaimed.

“Go get loaded up!!” Kayleecgill tagged her buddies.

“Perfect to donate to the food bank,” mylifeinlittlesquares 1 added.