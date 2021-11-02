As Yerry Mina’s Everton influence is exposed, Mason Holgate shouts at Allan.

Everton were defeated 2-1 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Monday evening, their third straight defeat.

Rafa Benitez’s squad traveled to the Midlands with the goal of avenging two recent defeats at Goodison Park to West Ham United and Watford.

The Blues, on the other hand, were two goals down in the first half against Bruno Lage’s side, with Max Kilman and Raul Jimenez getting on the scoresheet.

Everton’s fortunes improved after a system change in the second half, as Alex Iwobi pulled a goal back for the visitors to set up an intriguing conclusion.

Wolves, on the other hand, held on to their triumph, leaving Merseyside fans dissatisfied once more.

We’ve compiled a list of five key moments from Everton’s most recent match.

There were a few brief outbursts from the touchline and between players on the pitch throughout what was a difficult first half.

There was perhaps not enough emotion on display to persuade supporters that the players cared about what was going on on the field, but there were still some.

One was Mason Holgate, who was enraged when Allan chose to take the ball out of play when a Wolves player was hurt and needed medical attention.

The centre back yelled at his midfielder and motioned to the opposite side of the pitch, while the Brazilian pointed to the hosts’ injured players.

Everton didn’t appear to be planning much of a counter-attack at the time, so Allan doesn’t appear to have squandered any opportunities for his team.

Throughout the first half, Benitez’s face was carved with fury and anguish as he battled to understand what his team was doing on the pitch.

The manager reacted on several occasions, not least when his side conceded on a set piece for the second time just before the half-hour mark.

But it was arguably a late misplaced pass by Jean-Philippe Gbamin shortly before halftime that caused the most annoyance.

A long pass to the left flank was attempted by the midfielder.