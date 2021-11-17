As winter approaches, the Covid-19 cases on the Wirral are dwindling.

The number of people infected with the Coronavirus is declining in Wirral, ahead of what might be a severe winter for the NHS.

There were 1,092 instances in the borough in the week ending November 11, down from 1,126 the week before.

The most recent results continue a downward trend in case numbers that began in early October.

Thousands of people have donated to the taxi driver who was killed in the bombing in Liverpool.

The Adult Social Care and Public Health Committee of Wirral Council, which met tonight, was handed a report detailing the ongoing efforts to keep the virus under control in the borough.

One example of this work was given to the committee, since a member of the previous night’s committee had tested positive for the virus.

As a result, no one from that meeting was allowed to attend tonight’s meeting, and each councillor who attended yesterday night was had to do a PCR test.

In terms of Covid-19-related hospital admissions, however, there was some encouraging news for Wirral. According to the most recent numbers, which reflect admittance levels on November 9, they were down to just 27 from 32 the week before.

On January 8, this year, 279 patients with coronavirus were admitted to Wirral hospitals.

Despite the lifting of restrictions, we have witnessed a significant drop in admissions, demonstrating the vaccine’s enormous impact.

However, the most current death numbers we have, which cover the week ending November 5, show that the number of deaths in Wirral has been at its highest level since March.

In the period, nine people in the borough died with Covid-19 on their death certificates, the highest number of deaths since the week of March 12.