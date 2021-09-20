As Virgil Van Dijk approaches the Reds’ benchmark, the Premier League title decider is uncovered.

In the most arbitrary way, Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday moved them ahead of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

The two teams are even in terms of points, goals scored, and goals conceded, with even their August match at Anfield finishing in a draw.

Thomas Tuchel’s squad is presently in first place due to alphabetical order, having been unable to split the margin between Liverpool and the defending European champions.

However, if the rankings remained equally knotted on the final day of the season, that wouldn’t be enough to crown Chelsea champions, since the Premier League has an unusual procedure in place to determine the league title in that case.

Virgil van Dijk made his 100th league appearance for Liverpool in their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, despite his manager admitting he was unaware of his feat.

The Dutch defender has had a significant impact on Jurgen Klopp’s side, and his absence was felt painfully as Liverpool fought their way to third place last season.

Van Dijk was entrusted to command a defense that comprised debutant Ibrahima Konate and emergency right-back James Milner despite being sidelined for the midweek Champions League encounter against AC Milan as the 30-year-old manages his return to fitness.

The figures behind his century for the Reds highlight his impact as a member of the backline, with the club having only lost eight league games since his arrival in January 2018.

