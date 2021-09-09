As Universal Credit is set to be cut, Dad obtains his daughter’s school outfit from lost property.

Claimants for Universal Credit have blasted the government’s communication of plans to eliminate the £20 increase.

The payment increase was implemented at the commencement of the first lockdown to aid individuals in surviving the epidemic.

However, between October 13 and November 12, this will be lowered, and many who rely on the benefits have informed MPs that they were not given enough notice of the reduction.

The Work and Pensions Committee heard from a panel of single parents who receive UC benefits about how the loss of the uplift will effect them.

Vikki Waterman, a treatment coordinator for private cosmetic dentistry in Durham, claimed she was first “totally clueless” that she was getting the lift or when it would end.

“It’s not clear enough, it’s not loud enough; it’s more like a whisper, especially since they took it away – we should have been informed,” she remarked.

“The line I got in my Universal Credit diary was like getting one line in your garbage inbox,” she says.

“It wasn’t like a big email with flashing lights at the top; you had to go hunting for it,” she continued.

“And I believe that many people are still absolutely oblivious that they have received this.

“As a result, they’re going to be even less aware that this is a part of their monthly income that’s about to be taken away.”

a father of two children who is single “There wasn’t really any major notice about this,” Anthony Lynam said, adding that he is aware that families on the estate where he lives have yet to be notified.

The 45-year-old said he just discovered he was getting the boost because of social media.

“I do believe it could have been evaluated and reviewed a lot more beforehand to ensure that, in particular, those of vulnerable households had enough warning and fully understood that warning, because it’s all well and good to send the message, but if you can’t necessarily understand that message, you won’t get the message,” he said.

Mr. Lynam informed me. “The summary has come to an end.”