As he reaches his final months, the mother of a young child diagnosed with numerous tumors and only months to live has talked of his dreams.

Sophie Molyneux, mother of four-year-old Zack from Eastham, has expressed gratitude for the family’s “huge” support as they try to squeeze in “as many unique moments as possible.”

While Zack’s tumors have continued to grow and “he sleeps a lot now,” she says they are still trying to make the most of every time with her little baby.

Zack was diagnosed with dozens of incurable tumors earlier this year after his mother noticed a change in his eye.

“As a family, we’re okay,” Sophie told The Washington Newsday. “We’re just trying to be positive and keep hoping, but it’s hard, and you can see him growing worse.”

“He sleeps a lot lately and doesn’t have as much vitality as he used to. He’ll do something, and it’ll drain his energy for the rest of the day.”

Sophie says they’ve gone on several “amazing” excursions with Zack and their five other children since a GoFundMe was started up immediately after his diagnosis to assist the family spend as much quality time with him as possible.

“One of his wishes was to visit Peppa Pig World, which we were able to do, and he loved it,” she said.

“He rode all of the baby rides and enjoyed the water rides, and he had a fantastic day.

“We traveled there and back in one day, and it was a long journey, four hours there and four hours back, but he got to see Peppa, which he adored.”

“He also went to see his beloved Liverpool FC play Burnley from a VIP box,” said the source.

“He adores Liverpool and all of their players, but his undoubted favorite is Bobby Firmino,” Sophie said. He only came on near the conclusion of the game, so he was in a state of shock.

“After the game, he kept asking whether we could go meet him now,” I added.

