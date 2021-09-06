As UEFA makes a stadium decision, Liverpool fans are given a boost in the Champions League.

For the 2021/22 season, football fans have been given permission to attend away matches in UEFA club competitions.

This move will take effect starting next week, when the group rounds of the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League will begin.

Last season, European matches were held behind closed doors, with the exception of the Champions League and Europa League finals, which allowed a small number of fans from both clubs to attend.

Since the start of the season, football fans have begun returning to games, but there were concerns that away fans would still be barred from attending to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Although it clearly looks that this will not be the case, local limits and travel requirements could be implemented at any time during the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will kick off their European campaign against AC Milan next Wednesday, with Italian fans expected to be in attendance at Anfield.

The first match that Reds fans will be able to attend will be against Porto on September 28 if no legislation changes occur before then.