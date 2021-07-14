As Todd steals from the yard, Coronation Street viewers see Ed’s error.

Fans of Coronation Street slammed Ed for allowing Todd to steal from his yard tonight.

Paul was surprised to learn that he hadn’t been paid, despite the fact that he needed the money to pay Dev’s rent.

However, Ed admitted to having a cash flow problem at the builder’s yard.

After visiting to a stranger’s residence to pick up £300 that his daughter had lost, his father was taken aback.

Todd caught up with Will and informed him that he would require his assistance in stealing the heat pump.

Todd, on the other hand, was completely unaware that Will had stolen his engagement ring.

Todd later requested his ring back, but Will assured him that he would have it after he handed over the money.

Todd devised a scheme to get Ed out of the builder’s yard with the prospect of a lucrative job.

He then hired an undertaker’s van, intending to transport the stolen heat pump in it.

However, Ed returned to the yard as Todd set out to steal the heat pump.

Fans, on the other hand, couldn’t believe Ed had left the builder’s yard without closing the gate.

“Yeah don’t lock up ey Eddie!!,” Samantha tweeted.

“So Eddie doesn’t even lock the gate,” Deano continued.

“He is an utter idiot for leaving his shop exposed for burglars to help themselves,” Bradley added.

“Ed’s so eager to serve a ‘customer,’ he couldn’t even be bothered to secure the yard,” Pamela tweeted. Ridiculous. Ed is a contractor. Forget about it… I’d rather ask Bob, the contractor.”

“Hold on, how come Ed didn’t lock up behind himself when he left?” Ryan inquired.