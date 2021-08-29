As time runs out, Jurgen Klopp is faced with the final transfer question.

When Harvey Elliott came out into a wall of noise at Anfield, he must have felt a lot taller than his 5ft 7ins frame.

Jurgen Klopp had given the Liverpool teenager the ultimate mark of confidence, handing him only his second Premier League start for the visit of the European champions.

And the 18-year-old was determined to make the most of the situation.

From the opening whistle, Elliott was all over the place, shooting just wide with one shot from the edge of the box and then blazing a later chance over.

The very presence of Elliott terrified Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger into making a mistake, while Marcos Alonso chose to sit on the ball and ask for a free-kick after being found out.

Elliott’s self-assurance shone through as he chastised Sadio Mane for not being in the ideal position to accept a pass in the first half.

But there was also a touch of ignorance, which was natural given the high-octane nature of the game.

One disadvantage of Elliott playing on the right side of the midfield three was that it forced Jordan Henderson out of his preferred position on the left, where he was less than impressive during a first half in which the midfield as a unit misfired far too often.

Klopp will have taken note of that blunder. However, he, like everyone else, will have watched Elliott’s star continue to rise.

Diogo Jota was not even able to keep his starting spot despite leading Liverpool to consecutive Premier League victories.

Roberto Firmino was judged superior at keeping the ball up against three Chelsea centre-backs and capable of slipping off the frontline and bothering Jorginho, so it wasn’t altogether surprising.

That was the plan, at least.

There were a few flashes of danger before the Brazilian, who was nursing a hamstring injury, made way for Jota shortly before the break.

Within minutes, the Portuguese was prominently present in the scramble that culminated in Reece James’ red card and Liverpool’s equalizer.

However, as the Reds got agitated against Chelsea’s blanket defense, Jota became increasingly ineffective in the second half.

Mohamed Salah was a continuous threat, and Sadio Mane was a force to be reckoned with, even if his final pass wasn't always the best. Firmino is able to locate.