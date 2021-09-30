As This Morning’s set changes, Holly Willoughby debuts a new look.

Today on This Morning, Holly Willoughby debuted a new style.

The 40-year-old ditched her typical glitzy gowns and high heels in favor of a pair of jeans and boots.

The presenter joined Philip Schofield, her co-host of This Morning, for a special episode of the show broadcast live from a woodland.

It is being aired live from the forest to encourage people to become more environmentally conscious and appreciate the environment.

Holly’s wardrobe comprised Levis trousers, Farlows and Barbour jackets and hats, Michaela Buerger knitwear, and Grensons Shoes boots.

The mother used the hashtags ‘nature entering’ and ‘breathe’ to share photos from the new filming site on Instagram.

“Looking wonderful in the forest,” wrote one fan, @comeon89.

“Bought this jacket a week ago and it’s been a life saver!” wrote @rosie2518.

“You look like a farmer haha,” wrote fan account @hollywillsuk.

“You look beautiful,” @beautywillsxx commented.

Holly told the Mirror ahead of the performance that becoming a parent made her more concerned about the environment and becoming green.

“You live and learn so much,” Holly told the Mirror, “but I really feel a responsibility because I have three children.”

“It’s a big hit with the kids. They are taught about it in school and aspire to be environmentally conscious.

“We do a lot of it at home,” she says. Most individuals, I believe, today desire to accomplish as much as possible.

“It’s becoming second nature to me, so it’s getting easier.”

“It wasn’t that long ago that we were using face wipes and make-up wipes and stuff like that,” Holly continued. Biodegradable face wipes are now available.”