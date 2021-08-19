As they enter the ‘Era Of Visibility,’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in a ‘much healthier’ place, according to reports.

According to a story, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting ready to return to a more public life.

Following the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are presently on parental leave. However, royal correspondent Omid Scobie told People this week that they have been working behind the scenes and are now ready to join the “period of visibility.”

The royal couple is “very excited,” according to the co-author of “Finding Freedom,” for their future undertakings, which involve working directly with causes that coincide with their interests. Through the Archewell Foundation, they hope to increase their in-person generosity as well.

“They’re a couple who excels at human engagement in those moments. Scobie continued, “They need to be on the ground.” “They say the proof is in the pudding, and that pudding is about to be seen.”

Scobie went on to say that the royal couple has learnt important lessons in recent months, including the importance of prioritizing their mental health and keeping “some of the toxicity” at a distance. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, he said, are in a much better position.

“They appear to be in a different place, and that area appears to be more healthier,” he explained. “Meghan famously said that simply surviving was not enough – we are now in the flourish chapter.”

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the tragedy in Haiti, Prince Harry and Markle issued a joint statement on their website. The royal pair urged people to encourage one another.

“Whether we recognize it or not, when a person or a community suffers, a piece of each of us suffers with them. And, despite the fact that we were not designed to exist in a state of agony, we have been socialized to tolerate it. It’s easy to feel powerless, but we can all work together to put our principles into action,” they stated.

The couple also urged world leaders to “advance the humanitarian discussions as quickly as possible.” “It is the decisions we make now as an international community — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will demonstrate our humanity,” they continued.